Stars in the House Welcomes Wilson Cruz, Lesli Margherita, More January 28

Jack Plotnick is the guest host for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Jack Plotnick guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, January 28.

Plotnick's guests include Wilson Cruz, Merrin Dungey, Tom Lenk, and Olivier winner Lesli Margherita. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

