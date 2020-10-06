Stars in the House Welcomes Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof's Joel Grey, Samantha Hahn, Steven Skybell, More October 6

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof's Joel Grey, Samantha Hahn, Steven Skybell, More October 6
By Andrew Gans
Oct 06, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast and creative team members of the acclaimed Off-Broadway Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof October 6 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Tony winner Joel Grey, who directed the production, plus cast members Samantha Hahn, Steven Skybell, and Rachel Zatcoff, joined by Holocaust survivor and historian Max Steinmetz.

Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Joel Grey Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Photos: Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof Opens Off-Broadway

Photos: Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof Opens Off-Broadway

51 PHOTOS
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Ariana DeBose Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jana Robbins and her mom
Jana Robbins and her mom Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Bebe Neuwirth and Joel Grey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Blair Brown and Joel Grey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Matthew Didner, Staś Kmieć, Joel Grey, Merete Muenter, and Zalmen Mlotek Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Joel Grey, Jennifer Grey, Stella Gregg, and Clark Gregg Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Mary Testa Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Joel Grey, Kate Mulgrew, and Dale Soules Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Joel Grey and Hal Luftig Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Joel Grey, Sutton Foster, and Hal Luftig Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.