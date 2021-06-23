Stars in the House Will Celebrate $1 Million Raised for The Actors Fund With In-Person Show

The event, featuring co-hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley as well as several Broadway favorites, will also stream live.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will celebrate raising $1 million for The Actors Fund with its first in-person event, set for June 30 at 8 PM ET at Asylum NYC.

The co-hosts will be surrounded by (fully vaccinated) Stars in the House staff, family, and friends, who will be entertained by Brenda Braxton, Josh Bryant, Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Paul Castree, Kristin Chenoweth, Darius de Haas, Colin Donnell, Beth Leavel, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lisa Mordente, Patti Murin, Jack Plotnick, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, Pearl Sun, Nina West, and more. Dr. Jon LaPook will also be part of the evening.

The episode will also live stream at 8 PM ET on the Stars in the House YouTube channel and StarsintheHouse.com, and viewers will be able to ask questions live and continue to donate. A longtime friend of the series will match all donations on June 30 up to $15,000.

“Thanks to the enormous generosity of our viewers from all over the globe, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate reaching the $1 million mark raised for The Actors Fund on June 30 with our very first in-person show,” said Rudetsky and Wesley. “And what better way to celebrate this moment than with a ton of live music from our Broadway friends, surrounded by the volunteers and staff of Stars in the House who made it all happen these past 15 months."

“On March 16, 2020, Seth and James went live with the very first episode of Stars in the House to benefit The Actors Fund, knowing even then that the entertainment community would need monumental support in the months—and as we see now, years—to come,” added Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. “Because of Seth, James, everyone working behind the scenes at Stars in the House, all the guest stars, and the incredible dedication of thousands of fans, the show has already raised close to $1 million for The Actors Fund. I cannot wait to celebrate this upcoming milestone with the Stars in the House team, and on behalf of everyone at The Actors Fund, we thank you for your unwavering support of a life in the arts.”

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Rudetsky and Wesley received a special Drama Desk Award for their coronavirus relief efforts.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

