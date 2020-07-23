Stars in the House Reunites Cast and Creators of Fame Movie, Including Debbie Allen, Michael Gore, and Lee Curreri, July 23

The reunion benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the cast and creators of the 1980 film Fame, about students at the High School of Performing Arts, July 23 at 8 PM.

Guests include Oscar-winning composer Michael Gore, Oscar-winning lyricist Dean Picthford, and Emmy winner and Tony nominee Debbie Allen (who played Lydia), Lee Curreri (Bruno Martelli), Laura Dean (Lisa Monroe), and Antonia Franceschi (Hillary Van Doren).

Catch the stream above.

"I saw Fame when I was a kid and, holy cow, did I love it!” said Rudetsky. “It's heartbreaking, real, thrilling and, most of all, it inspired a generation of performers to follow our dreams. James and I are not only going to hang out with some of our favorite Performing Arts alumni, but what a privilege it will be to have to have the amazing composing team who gave us ‘Hot Lunch,’ ‘Out Here On My Own,’ ‘I Sing The Body Electric,’ and the title song we all wanted to sing while dancing on a taxi!"

The film was nominated for six Oscars, winning two (Best Original Score and Best Original Song).

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



(Updated July 23, 2020)