Stars in the House Will Reunite Cast of TV's Scandal, Including Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Norm Lewis, More

The reunion will benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite the cast of the Shonda Rimes series Scandal July 29 at 8 PM ET.

Guests will include Emmy-nominated star Kerry Washington, who played Olivia Pope, plus Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Emmy nominee Kate Burton, Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky, Norm Lewis, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Cornelius Smith, George Newburn, and Emmy winner Joe Morton, as well as Scandal Executive Producer-Director Tom Verica.

The reunion, benefiting The Actors Fund, will live stream on People's social platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with additional afternoon shows—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

