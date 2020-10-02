Stars in the House Will Reunite Knots Landing's Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Joan Van Ark, and Ted Shackelford

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite cast members from the 1979–1993 CBS nighttime soap opera Knots Landing October 9.

Guests will include Tony nominee Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Joan Van Ark, and Ted Shackelford. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET that evening.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

