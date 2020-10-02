Stars in the House Will Reunite Knots Landing's Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Joan Van Ark, and Ted Shackelford

Stars in the House Will Reunite Knots Landing's Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Joan Van Ark, and Ted Shackelford
By Andrew Gans
Oct 02, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.
Michele Lee in Knots Landing CBS

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite cast members from the 1979–1993 CBS nighttime soap opera Knots Landing October 9.

Guests will include Tony nominee Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Joan Van Ark, and Ted Shackelford. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET that evening.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Look Back at Michele Lee on the Stage

The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday June 24.

Cesare Siepi and Michele Lee in Bravo Giovanni Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Michele Lee in Bravo Giovanni Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Michele Lee and cast in Bravo Giovanni Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Michele Lee in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios I
Maureen Arthur, Janice Carroll, Jeff DeBenning, Ruth Kobart, Michele Lee, Robert Morse, John Myhers, Kathryn Reynolds, Sammy Smith, Anthony 'Scooter' Teague, Rudy Vallee, and Carol Worthington in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
Robert Morse and Michele Lee in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
Michele Lee in Seesaw Gary Wheeler
Michele Lee, Valerie Harper, Tony Roberts, Anil Kumar, and Shirl Bernheim in The Tale of the Allergist's Wife Joan Marcus
Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, and Michele Lee in The Tale of the Allergist's Wife
Michele Lee and Linda Lavin in The Tale of the Allergist's Wife
