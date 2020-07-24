Stars in the House Will Reunite Original Cast of Broadway's A Chorus Line, Including Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, Robert LuPone

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Will Reunite Original Cast of Broadway's A Chorus Line, Including Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, Robert LuPone
By Andrew Gans
Jul 24, 2020
 
The virtual reunion benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite original cast members of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Chorus Line July 25 at 8 PM.

Guests for the 45th anniversary celebration will include Kay Cole (who played Maggie), Ronald Dennis (Richie), Trish Garland (Judy), Nancy Lane (Bebe), Baayork Lee (Connie), Robert LuPone (Zach), Tony winner Donna McKechnie (Cassie), and Don Percassi (Al), as well as pianist Fran Leibergall, who is featured on the original cast album.

Catch the stream as it airs above.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Rudetsky says, “I can’t even count the number of times I listened to the cast album throughout my entire childhood. It is a brilliant show, and so many of those original cast members were part of the creating from the very first 'tape session' when their actual life stories were told and then put into the show. To get a chance to speak with the very people who came out of my record player every day when I was a kid is blowing my mind! They made history, and now they’re on Stars in the House to tell us all how it happened!”

A Chorus Line, conceived and originally choreographed and directed by Michael Bennett, features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante and music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The original production opened at The Public Theater’s Newman Theatre in 1975, subsequently transferring to Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. A Chorus Line won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards (including Best Musical, Score, and Book) and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. The original production ran for nearly 15 years, closing April 28, 1990, after 6,137 performances.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Rare Photos From the Original Broadway Cast of A Chorus Line

Rare Photos From the Original Broadway Cast of A Chorus Line

A Chorus Line opened at the Shubert Theatre July 25, 1975.

24 PHOTOS
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie576509_4581099010953_151175937_n.jpg
Members of the original cast at the recording session for the original cast album. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie1385361_194050624115199_1905117209_n1.jpg
Members of the original cast attend the 2001 Paper Mill Playhouse production. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie10687952_10152748093079004_2643736153555639499_o1.jpg
The conclusion of "I Hope It Get It," asking, "Am I my resume?" Martha Swope
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie1525291_368053143381612_3807719879806089052_n.jpg
As the original "Bobbie," Thommie Walsh explains how he would break into people's houses, not to steal anything, but just to rearrange the furniture. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie1378596_999711396720976_5864050573450446785_n1.jpg
Rehearsing "One." Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie1001402_10151665374993929_1763977907_n1.jpg
Kelly Bishop (center) in the scene where she first speaks to the director. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie10489675_10152711504264004_8553669616426237711_n1.jpg
Rehearsing Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie969833_10151665375788929_785505367_n1.jpg
Rehearsing Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommieacl_thommie_2.jpg
Rehearsing the ballet combination in the opening scene. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommieimg.jpg
In costume for "One," male members of the original cast who got eliminated in the opening scene (and then functioned as swings and understudies). From left to right: John Mineo, Scott Allen, Michael Serrechia, Chuck Cissel and Brandt Edwards. Chuck Cissel
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.