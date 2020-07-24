Stars in the House Will Reunite Original Cast of Broadway's A Chorus Line, Including Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, Robert LuPone

The virtual reunion benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite original cast members of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Chorus Line July 25 at 8 PM.

Guests for the 45th anniversary celebration will include Kay Cole (who played Maggie), Ronald Dennis (Richie), Trish Garland (Judy), Nancy Lane (Bebe), Baayork Lee (Connie), Robert LuPone (Zach), Tony winner Donna McKechnie (Cassie), and Don Percassi (Al), as well as pianist Fran Leibergall, who is featured on the original cast album.

Catch the stream as it airs above.

Rudetsky says, “I can’t even count the number of times I listened to the cast album throughout my entire childhood. It is a brilliant show, and so many of those original cast members were part of the creating from the very first 'tape session' when their actual life stories were told and then put into the show. To get a chance to speak with the very people who came out of my record player every day when I was a kid is blowing my mind! They made history, and now they’re on Stars in the House to tell us all how it happened!”

A Chorus Line, conceived and originally choreographed and directed by Michael Bennett, features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante and music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The original production opened at The Public Theater’s Newman Theatre in 1975, subsequently transferring to Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. A Chorus Line won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards (including Best Musical, Score, and Book) and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. The original production ran for nearly 15 years, closing April 28, 1990, after 6,137 performances.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

