Stars in the House Will Reunite The Producers Stars Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Cady Huffman, More

By Andrew Gans
Apr 12, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite cast members from the 2001 Tony-winning musical The Producers April 17.

Guests will include Tony-winning stars Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Cady Huffman, and Roger Bart, Tony nominee Brad Oscar, and Tony-winning director-choreographer Susan Stroman. The artists will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Broadway premiere of the Mel Brooks-Thomas Meehan musical with an evening of backstage stories and music. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET that night.

Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in <i>The Producers</i>
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in The Producers Paul Kolnik

The Producers was a phenomenon in its day, winning the most Tony Awards in history, and it remains one of the highlights of my career in the theatre,” said Lane. “So I look forward to seeing everyone again at this historic twenty year reunion and I’m sure we haven’t aged a bit.”

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

The Producers on Broadway

The Producers opened at The St. James Theatre on April 19, 2001.

Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane
Matthew Broderick and Cady Huffman
Nathan Lane, Cady Huffman, and Matthew Broderick
Brad Oscar
Gary Beach and Sam Harris
Gary Beach and Sam Harris
Brad Oscar
Cady Huffman and Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick and the company
