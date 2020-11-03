Stars in the House's 10-Hour Election Day Marathon, With Annette Bening, Vanessa Williams, Josh Groban, More, Streams November 3

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, marks Election Day with a 10-hour Vote-a-Thon.

From 9 AM to 7 PM November 3, Rudetsky and Wesley will welcome a host of special guests, including Iain Armitage, Colleen Ballinger, Annette Bening, Stephanie J. Block, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Andréa Burns, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Tom Cavanagh, Michael Cerveris, Will Chase, Javier Colon, Gavin Creel, Marcia Cross, Charlotte d'Amboise, Darius DeHaas, Dana Delany, Colin Donnell, Jill Eikenberry, Melissa Errico, Victor Garber, Peri Gilpin, Josh Groban, Sean Hayes, Marilu Henner, Megan Hilty, Carly Hughes, Jeremy Jordan, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Laura Leighton, Beth Malone, Melissa Manchester, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin, Michael McElroy, Lindsay Mendez, Laurie Metcalf, Ingrid Michaelson, Lisa Mordente, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Julia Murney, Karen Olivo, Adam Pascal, Christine Pedi, Rosie Perez, Anthony Rapp, Caroline Rhea, Chita Rivera, Jenna Russell, Lea Salonga, Glenn Scarpelli, Marc Shaiman, Martin Short, Ben Stiller, Michael Tucker, Jenna Ushkowitz, Vanessa Williams, Schele Williams, Marissa Winokur, BD Wong, Tony Yazbeck, and Bellamy Young.

Poll workers across the country from Poll Hero Project—including familiar faces like Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Lauren Patten—will drop by on breaks from working at the polls. Watch the first three hours in the video above.

Tony nominee Brenda Braxton will join as a guest host from 2–3 PM.

Watch the noon-3 PM stream below.



Watch the final segment of the day, beginning at 3 PM, below.



"We know it is an understatement to say there’s been an uptick in anxiety over the past few weeks, and we have no doubt November 3 will be a day with a lot of it! That is why we are going to do a 10-hour Vote-a-Thon edition of Stars in the House on Election Day! We want to provide a place where people can watch something that’s election-related but purely entertaining instead of stressful,” said Rudetsky and Wesley in an earlier statement. “We thought it would be fun to hear from celebrities and viewers alike about their voting experiences throughout the years as well as what’s happening in real time at the polling sites around the country. And, of course, we will have live music, too!"

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

