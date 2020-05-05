Stars of A Strange Loop, Waitress, and Newsies Are Part of May 5 Broadway JackBox

Larry Owens, Nicolette Robinson, Ben Fankhauser, and Alex Wyse go head to head in the next live game online.

Larry Owens, Nicolette Robinson, Ben Fankhauser, and Alex Wyse join Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello on the May 5 edition of Broadway Jackbox.

The Broadway Jackbox series, which launched March 13, features performers playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the gaming show has already exceeded its $25,000 goal.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the May 5 event will stream at 6 PM ET on Tiltify and Twitch (click on this link). Money is raised through donations from viewers.

Owens is a recent Lucille Lortel Award winner for his lead performance in this year's winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop. Robinson is known for her starring turn in Waitress, Ben Fankhauser is a Newsies alum, and Wyse's Broadway credits include Waitress and Spring Awakening.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's daily live streamed concert Stars in the House. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.

