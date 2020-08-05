Stars of Cult Favorite Center Stage Set for Live Stream Reunion

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 05, 2020
 
The 20th anniversary event will support American Ballet Theatre's Crisis Relief Fund.
The cast of Center Stage

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the dance-centric cult favorite Center Stage, stars from the film will reunite for a virtual discussion. The live stream will air on American Ballet Theatre's YouTube channel September 1 at 7:30 PM ET. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the company's Crisis Relief Fund.

Set to participate are Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Amanda Schull (Suits), Sascha Radetsky, and Ethan Stiefel. The latter two were members of ABT while filming (Radetsky now serves as the artistic director of the organization's Studio Company). CNN's Poppy Harlow will moderate.

The 2000 film, a staple for theatre and classical dance fans, follows the ups and downs of a group of ballet hopefuls at New York City's fictional American Ballet Academy. The cast also includes Tony winners Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, and Priscilla Lopez, as well as Tony nominee Peter Gallagher.

For information about VIP experiences tied to the stream, email specialevents@abt.org.

