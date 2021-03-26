Stars of Off-Broadway's Bad Jews Will Reunite for Play-PerView Digital Reading in May

The benefit platform has raised nearly $350,000 for arts organizations in its year of streaming theatrical content during the pandemic.

Play-PerView will present a virtual reunion of Joshua Harmon's 2013 Off-Broadway hit Bad Jews. Proceeds from the stream, premiering May 15 and available on demand through May 19, will benefit Roundabout Theatre Company.

Original cast members Tracee Chimo (Noises Off), Philip Ettinger (HBO's I Know This Much is True ), and Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are joined by Justine Lupe for the reading from the charity theatrical streamer. Daniel Aukin directs the dark comedy about faith and a family heirloom.

Bad Jews premiered Off-Broadway in October 2013 at the Roundabout's Black Box Theatre as part of the Roundabout Underground season before transferring to the adjacent Laura Pels Theatre, with Chimo, Ettinger, Zegen, and Molly Ranson in the cast.

Play-PerView launched in March 2020 and has since raised nearly $350,000 for organizations and charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other upcoming offerings include Justin Saye's Babette in Retreat with Mary Testa on April 10, and Liba Vaynberg's The Gett starring Tovah Feldshuh on April 25.

For more information, visit Play-PerView.com.