Stars of Off-Broadway's Bad Jews Reunite for Play-PerView Digital Reading May 15

Joshua Harmon's play originally premiered at Roundabout's Black Box Theatre in 2013.

Play-PerView presents a virtual reunion of Joshua Harmon's 2013 Off-Broadway hit Bad Jews. Proceeds from the stream, premiering May 15 and available on demand through May 19, will benefit Roundabout Theatre Company.

Original cast members Tracee Chimo (Noises Off), Philip Ettinger (HBO's I Know This Much is True ), and Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are joined by Justine Lupe for the reading from the charity theatrical streamer. Daniel Aukin directs the dark comedy about faith and a family heirloom.

Bad Jews premiered Off-Broadway in October 2013 at the Roundabout's Black Box Theatre as part of the Roundabout Underground season before transferring to the adjacent Laura Pels Theatre, with Chimo, Ettinger, Zegen, and Molly Ranson in the cast.

Play-PerView launched in March 2020 and has since raised nearly $350,000 for organizations and charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Upcoming readings include AYA or Dear Lover by Fernanda Coppel May 22, How to Raise a Freeman by Zakiyyah Alexander June 5, and Tony winner Blair Brown in Dianne Nora’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document June 12.

For more information, visit Play-PerView.com.