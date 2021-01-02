Start Your 2021 Reading List With These 31 Books Broadway Stars Are Currently Recommending

Photo Features   Start Your 2021 Reading List With These 31 Books Broadway Stars Are Currently Recommending
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 02, 2021
 
From Becoming by Michelle Obama to George Saunders' Lincoln in the Bardo, check out the books that are on the reading lists of some of theatre's biggest stars.
Much like theatre, a good book has the power to transport one to worlds unknown. With theatres still dark due to the COVID-19 crisis, many Broadway performers have used the time to catch up on their reading list.

From Becoming by Michelle Obama to George Saunders' Lincoln in the Bardo, start your 2021 reading list with these 31 books Broadway stars have recommended as part of Playbill's "Checking In With" series.

Becoming.jpg
Becoming by Michelle Obama
An American Caddie in St. Andrews.jpg
An American Caddie in St. Andrews by Oliver Horovitz
How to Cheat at Everything.jpg
How to Cheat at Everything by Simon Lovell
Lethal Agent.jpg
Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills
Lost Children Archive.jpg
Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
The Overstory.jpg
The Overstory by Richard Powers
Tyrant- Shakespeare on Politics.jpg
Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics by Stephen Greenblatt
Lincoln in the Bardo.jpg
Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
A Change of Time.jpg
A Change of Time by ida Jessen
One Second After, One Year After, The Final Day.jpg
The One Second After series by William R. Forstchen
