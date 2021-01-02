Start Your 2021 Reading List With These 31 Books Broadway Stars Are Currently Recommending

From Becoming by Michelle Obama to George Saunders' Lincoln in the Bardo, check out the books that are on the reading lists of some of theatre's biggest stars.

Much like theatre, a good book has the power to transport one to worlds unknown. With theatres still dark due to the COVID-19 crisis, many Broadway performers have used the time to catch up on their reading list.

From Becoming by Michelle Obama to George Saunders' Lincoln in the Bardo, start your 2021 reading list with these 31 books Broadway stars have recommended as part of Playbill's "Checking In With" series.

