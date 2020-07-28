Starz Series P-Valley, Based on Katori Hall Play, Renewed for 2nd Season

The series follows the lives of employees and patrons of a small-town Mississippi strip club.

The new Starz series P-Valley, based on Katori Hall’s play Pussy Valley, has been renewed for a second season. Hall (also the book writer of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner for the series, which debuted July 12 and follows the lives of those working in a small-town Mississippi strip club—and the locals who come through its doors.

Starring are Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thorton, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriett D. Foy, Tyler Lepley, Dan J. Johnson, and Parker Sawyers. Nicco Annan, who starred in the play's world premiere at Minneapolis' Mixed Blood Theatre, portrays Uncle Clifford with Dreamgirls star and Grey's Anatomy Emmy winner Loretta Devine as Ernestine.

The series is directed entirely by women, including Karena Evans, who directed the premiere episode, Kimberly Peirce, Millicent Shelton, Tamra Davis, Geeta V. Patel, Tasha Smith, Sydney Freeland, and Barbara Brown.

The creative team also includes composer Reza Safinia, production designer Jeffrey Pratt Gordon, and costume designer Rita McGhee, with hair and make-up by Pamela Hall and Stevie Martin, respectively. Chernin Entertainment executive produces with Hall.

“P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” said Christina Davis, Starz president of original programming. “Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season."

