Starz Series P-Valley, Based on Katori Hall Play, Renewed for 2nd Season

By Andrew Gans
Jul 28, 2020
 
The series follows the lives of employees and patrons of a small-town Mississippi strip club.
Elarica Johnson and Brandee Evans in<i> P-Valley</i>
Elarica Johnson and Brandee Evans in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment

The new Starz series P-Valley, based on Katori Hall’s play Pussy Valley, has been renewed for a second season. Hall (also the book writer of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner for the series, which debuted July 12 and follows the lives of those working in a small-town Mississippi strip club—and the locals who come through its doors.

Starring are Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thorton, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriett D. Foy, Tyler Lepley, Dan J. Johnson, and Parker Sawyers. Nicco Annan, who starred in the play's world premiere at Minneapolis' Mixed Blood Theatre, portrays Uncle Clifford with Dreamgirls star and Grey's Anatomy Emmy winner Loretta Devine as Ernestine.

The series is directed entirely by women, including Karena Evans, who directed the premiere episode, Kimberly Peirce, Millicent Shelton, Tamra Davis, Geeta V. Patel, Tasha Smith, Sydney Freeland, and Barbara Brown.

The creative team also includes composer Reza Safinia, production designer Jeffrey Pratt Gordon, and costume designer Rita McGhee, with hair and make-up by Pamela Hall and Stevie Martin, respectively. Chernin Entertainment executive produces with Hall.

P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” said Christina Davis, Starz president of original programming. “Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season."

A Look at Katori Hall's P-Valley on Stars

A Look at Katori Hall's P-Valley on Stars

12 PHOTOS
Shannon Thornton in <i>P-Valley</i>
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Shannon Thornton in <i>P-Valley</i>
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Shannon Thornton in <i>P-Valley</i>
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Morocco Omari, Chinet Scott, Tyler Lepley, Brandon Gilpin, Brandee Evans, and Nicco Annan in <i>P-Valley</i>
Morocco Omari, Chinet Scott, Tyler Lepley, Brandon Gilpin, Brandee Evans, and Nicco Annan in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
in P-Valley
Shannon Thornton in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
J. Alphonse Nicholson in <i>P-Valley</i>
J. Alphonse Nicholson in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
in P-Valley
Elarica Johnson in P-Valley Jessica Miglio/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
in P-Valley
Elarica Johnson, Shannon Thornton, Brandee Evans, and Shannon Thornton in P-Valley /© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Brandee Evans in <i>P-Valley</i>
Brandee Evans in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
Vickie Eng and Nicco Annan in <i>P-Valley</i>
Vickie Eng and Nicco Annan in P-Valley Tina Rowden/© 2019 Starz Entertainment
