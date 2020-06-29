Steaming This Week: A New Jam With Daniel J. Watts, a Star-Studded Ballet Hispánico Affair, and, Wait for It, Hamilton

Tune in to these theatrical events June 29–July 3.

Broadway shows may be closed through the rest of the year, but theatre companies, artists, and more are showing no signs of slowing down their virtual offerings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic—including one of the hottest tickets heading to the small screen.

Below is just a selection of the streams presented June 29–July 3. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, June 29



7:30 PM ET: Daniel J Watts’ The Jam: Love Terrorists

Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) will be joined by Tony nominees Derrick Baskin and Ephraim Sykes, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, Taharqa Patterson, Michael Thurber, and Jennifer “Flo” Florentino for the evening of music, dance, and spoken word, airing on BET Plus. Proceeds will go to the Ali Forney Center.

9:15 PM: The Muny’s Leading Ladies

The St. Louis Muny continues its Muny Magic in Your Home virtual slate of programming with Our Leading Ladies, a concert featuring Danielle Bowen, Ali Ewoldt, Stephanie Gibson, Gertie Cummings, and Elena Shaddow.

Tuesday, June 30





4:30 PM: Stream Stealers With Merle Dandridge

Dandridge (Once On This Island, Tarzan, Rent) chats with Playbill about her work on stage and screen ahead of the premiere of the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

7:30 PM: Ballet Hispánico’s Celebrity-Packed Noche Unidos

The event will include seven virtual world premiere performances by dancers in the company, as well as celebrity appearances by the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Rita Moreno. Though the pre-recorded show is free to watch, viewers are encouraged to donate to support artists, students, and communities of color.

Wednesday, July 1



7 PM: To be Young, Gifted, Black…and cast

The 70-minute discussion, presented by Douglas Lyons’ The Next Wave Initiative, will feature Broadway veteran Carly Hughes (Chicago, Pippin), director Zhailon Levingston, Harold Lewter of CLA Partners, and producer Mychael Chinn. Watch at DirectorsCompany.org.

7:30 PM: The Nose

Tony Award winner Paulo Szot stars in the Shostakovich satire, which will stream for free at MetOpera.org as part of the company’s continuing Nightly Met Streams series.

Thursday, July 2



4:30 PM: Dan Fogler on Spelling Bee, The Argument, More

Stream Stealers continues on Playbill with an interview with the Tony-winning performer, whose screen credits include Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Walking Dead, and the upcoming film The Argument.

Friday, July 3





3 AM: Hamilton

At last, the filmed capture of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical drops on Disney+, preserving the performances of the original Broadway principal cast.

4 PM: A Concert From a Disco Duo

Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz, co-creators of the musical This Ain’t No Disco, will offer a virtual concert of new and old tunes for Atlantic Theater Company. RSVP here.

More Streaming Options



