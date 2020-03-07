Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy Begins on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy Begins on Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Mar 07, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Lehman Trilogy
 
The play stars Adam Godley, Ben Miles, and Simon Russell Beale as the trio of brothers who changed the world of capitalism.
Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles in <i>The Lehman Trilogy</i>
Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles in The Lehman Trilogy Mark Douet

The 163-year saga of The Lehman Brothers arrives on Broadway March 7, as Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy begins previews at the Nederlander Theatre.

The play begins with the story of a young man in Bavaria dreaming of a new life, and follows the founding of a financial company as it encounters success for over a century and a half until it spectacularly evaporates in the 2008 global economic crisis.

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles in <i>The Lehman Trilogy </i>at the National Theatre
Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles in The Lehman Trilogy at the National Theatre Mark Douet

Reprising their roles from the Off-Broadway and West End productions are Tony nominees Adam Godley (Anything Goes, Rain Men) as Mayer Lehman, Ben Miles (Wolf Hall, The Norman Conquests) as Emanuel Lehman, and Simon Russell Beale (Jumpers, Spamalot) as Henry Lehman.

In addition to playing the founding brothers, the trio play the sons, grandsons, and other relatives as the timeline of the story marches forward to its inevitable devastating conclusion. The trio were nominated last year for Best Actor in a Play at the Olivier Awards, among 4 other nominations for the London production, including Best New Play and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

Tony winner Mendes (The Ferryman) returns to direct the English-language script adapted by Ben Power from Massini. Serving on the design team for The Lehman Trilogy are two-time Tony Award-nominated scenic designer Es Devlin, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, video designer Luke Halls, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, sound designer Dominic Bilkey, music director Candida Caldicot, movement director Polly Bennett, and voice coach Charmian Hoare. The associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

The Main Stem staging follows its English premiere at London’s National Theatre in 2018, a North American debut at the Park Avenue Armory earlier this spring, and a subsequent West End engagement. The Lehman Trilogy is presented on Broadway by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, and Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen.

Check Out the Latest 2019-2020 Season Marquees

Check Out the Latest 2019-2020 Season Marquees

73 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Betrayal</i> at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.