Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy Begins on Broadway

The play stars Adam Godley, Ben Miles, and Simon Russell Beale as the trio of brothers who changed the world of capitalism.

The 163-year saga of The Lehman Brothers arrives on Broadway March 7, as Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy begins previews at the Nederlander Theatre.

The play begins with the story of a young man in Bavaria dreaming of a new life, and follows the founding of a financial company as it encounters success for over a century and a half until it spectacularly evaporates in the 2008 global economic crisis.

Reprising their roles from the Off-Broadway and West End productions are Tony nominees Adam Godley (Anything Goes, Rain Men) as Mayer Lehman, Ben Miles (Wolf Hall, The Norman Conquests) as Emanuel Lehman, and Simon Russell Beale (Jumpers, Spamalot) as Henry Lehman.

In addition to playing the founding brothers, the trio play the sons, grandsons, and other relatives as the timeline of the story marches forward to its inevitable devastating conclusion. The trio were nominated last year for Best Actor in a Play at the Olivier Awards, among 4 other nominations for the London production, including Best New Play and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

Tony winner Mendes (The Ferryman) returns to direct the English-language script adapted by Ben Power from Massini. Serving on the design team for The Lehman Trilogy are two-time Tony Award-nominated scenic designer Es Devlin, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, video designer Luke Halls, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, sound designer Dominic Bilkey, music director Candida Caldicot, movement director Polly Bennett, and voice coach Charmian Hoare. The associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

The Main Stem staging follows its English premiere at London’s National Theatre in 2018, a North American debut at the Park Avenue Armory earlier this spring, and a subsequent West End engagement. The Lehman Trilogy is presented on Broadway by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, and Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen.

