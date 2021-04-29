Step Inside a 'Starry Night' at Immersive Van Gogh, Premiering in June at Pier 36

Tony Award nominee David Korins has signed on as creative director for the New York installation of the exhibit.

Three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins has joined the creative team for Immersive Van Gogh, North America's original immersive celebration of the art of Vincent Van Gogh. The installation premieres June 10 at New York's Pier 36, a 70,000 square foot facility on Manhattan's East River.

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the team behind Europe's popular immersive Van Gogh, Starry Night exhibition. With Van Gogh's collection projected onto the walls, ceilings, and floors of a gallery, the large-scale art installations allow visitors to "step inside" of a Van Gogh painting—to have "The Starry Night" appear on their shirts or "Sunflowers" on their cheeks as they enter the space.

The New York installation will be the largest version of the North American exhibit (slated to be seen in 19 cities in 2021), with Korins contributing designs for the main lobby, which will feature a three-dimensional depiction of The Starry Night crafted of 7,500 brushes dipped in paint (see the rendering above). His plans will also include tiered observation platforms, and will make use of the outdoor areas taking advantage of the venues waterfront location with views of the Brooklyn skyline and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

“I have taken the bones from Massimiliano’s insightful and poetic piece and added new vantage points, intricate mirrored sculptures and secret spaces to create a truly unique experience for our guests. Embarking on this journey has been a thrilling and humbling experience of combining the work of two extraordinary artists and filtering it through my own artistic sensibility to deliver it to the New York audiences,” Korins said.

Korins is Tony-nominated for his scenic designs for Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and War Paint. He served as production designer for Grease: Live! for which he won an Emmy Award. His latest Broadway design is for the musical Mrs. Doubtfire.

Tickets for the hour-long walk-through installation are on sale now. For more information, visit VanGoghNYC.com.

