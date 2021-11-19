Step Inside Opening Night of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind on Broadway

The production, starring Tony Award winner LaChanze, officially opened at the American Airlines Theatre November 18.

After beginning preview performances October 29, Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Trouble in Mind officially opened at the American Airlines Theatre November 18.

Alice Childress’ play looks at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre and opened Off-Broadway in 1955. Considered a revelation for both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the play was announced to move to Broadway in 1957, but that staging never came to be.



Tony winner LaChanze stars in the play as Wiletta, an experienced Black stage actor going through rehearsals of a major Broadway production. Joining her are Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton, and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray.

The production, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kathy A. Perkins, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, original music by Nona Hendryx, and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan.

