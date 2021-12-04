Stephanie Beatriz and James Buckley Star in Transfer of 2:22–A Ghost Story Beginning December 4

Danny Robins' thriller plays London's Gielgud Theatre following its recent run at the Noël Coward.

Danny Robins’ supernatural thriller 2:22–A Ghost Story, which played London's Noël Coward August 3–October 16, transfers to the Gielgud Theatre December 4 for a limited engagement through February 12, 2022.

The cast is headed by Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, In the Heights) as Lauren, James Buckley (The Inbetweeners) as Ben, Elliot Cowan (Ultimate Force, The Spanish Princess) as Sam, and Giovanna Fletcher (The Baby Club) as Jenny. Matthew Dunster directs.

The summer run at the Coward featured Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lily Allen in her West End debut alongside Hadley Fraser (City of Angels), Julia Chan (Silent House), and Jake Wood (EastEnders).

In the thriller, Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Belief and skepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know.

The production also features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane, and illusions by Chris Fisher.

2:22–A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, and Kater Gordon.



(Updated December 4, 2021)