Stephanie Beatriz and James Buckley Will Star in Transfer of 2:22–A Ghost Story

Danny Robins' thriller will play London's Gielgud Theatre following its recent run at the Noël Coward.

Danny Robins’ supernatural thriller 2:22–A Ghost Story, which played London's Noël Coward August 3–October 16, will transfer to the Gielgud Theatre December 4–February 12, 2022.

The cast will be headed by Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, In the Heights) as Lauren, James Buckley (The Inbetweeners) as Ben, Elliot Cowan (Ultimate Force, The Spanish Princess) as Sam, and Giovanna Fletcher (The Baby Club) as Jenny. Matthew Dunster directs.

The summer run at the Coward featured Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lily Allen in her West End debut alongside Hadley Fraser (City of Angels), Julia Chan (Silent House), and Jake Wood (EastEnders).

In the thriller, Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Belief and skepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know.

Playwright Robins is best known for his podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, which is being developed as a TV series.

The production also features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane, and illusions by Chris Fisher.

2:22–A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, and Kater Gordon.

