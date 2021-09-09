Stephanie Berry and Charlayne Woodard Will Star in The Garden at La Jolla Playhouse

The world premiere of Woodard's play begins September 21.

Stephanie Berry and Tony nominee Charlayne Woodard will star in La Jolla Playhouse’s first production of the 2021-2022 season. The previously announced world premiere of The Garden, written by Woodard, will begin September 21 ahead of a September 26 opening with performances scheduled through October 17.

This play explores the complex relationship between two women: the elderly Claire Rose and her middle-aged daughter, Cassandra. After not speaking to each other for the past three years, Cassandra shows up unexpectedly at her mother’s garden gate, attempting to reconcile old wounds. Berry plays Claire Rose, and Woodard plays Cassandra.

Co-directed by Patricia McGregor and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, The Garden is a co-production with Baltimore Center Stage. The creative team also includes Tony-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Sherrice Mojgani, sound designer Luqman Brown, wig designer Nikiya Mathis, dramaturg Shirley Fishman, and stage manager Chandra Anthenill with original music by Kristen Childs. Casting is by Erica Jensen.

In honor of the late Dr. Lawrence Friedman, a La Jolla Playhouse Trustee, UC San Diego professor, and local physician, the Playhouse is offering 1,000 free tickets to educators and healthcare workers over the course of The Garden’s run, in appreciation of their frontline work during COVID-19.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test for patrons within 48 hours of the performance is required. The Playhouse will also be requiring that masks be worn in all indoor spaces, including the lobbies, restrooms, and theatres.