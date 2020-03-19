Stephanie J. Block, Donna Murphy, Tonya Pinkins, More Will Be Part of Bridge to Broadway Training Platform

By Andrew Gans
Mar 19, 2020
 
Erik Liberman's online initiative will match up-and-coming musical theatre performers with Broadway professionals.
Stephanie J. Block

Erik Liberman, seen in War Paint and The Band's Visit, has launched Bridge to Broadway, an online training platform that will match up-and-coming musical performers with Broadway artists.

Young professionals will be able to interface with Broadway actors, directors, music directors, composers, lyricists, casting directors, and vocal coaches in behind-the-scenes conversations and interactive Q & As from their homes as social distancing becomes the norm in the theatre community and beyond. A percentage of net proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

Confirmed speakers include Tony winners Stephanie J. Block, Donna Murphy, and Tonya Pinkins, Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Michael Arden, Frozen star Ciara Renée, Darling Grenadine’s Jay Armstrong Johnson, composer-lyricist Steven Lutvak, music director and vocal coach Mike Ruckles, and casting directors Alison Franck and Katja Zarolinski.

Performer and producer Marissa Lynn Daniel presents this series.

For more information, click here.

