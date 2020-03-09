Stephanie J. Block, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O’Hara, More Set for Provincetown Art House's 2020 Summer Season

The concert series brings Broadway favorites to the tip of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

A slew of Tony winners, nominees, and Broadway favorites are scheduled to take over The Art House in Provincetown, Massachusetts, this summer for the seaside venue’s tenth annual concert season.

The series kicks off May 24 with The Unsinkable Molly Brown star Beth Malone, accompanied by Broadway at the Art House music director and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. Also performing with Rudetsky are Jenn Colella (July 24–25), Rachel Bay Jones (August 1–2), Liz Callaway (August 14–15), Kelli O’Hara (August 16), Stephanie J. Block (August 23), Lillias White (August 28–29), and Beth Leavel (September 6).

In addition, audiences will see Tony nominee Melissa Errico (July 19–20) perform her solo show Amour & After, accompanied by David Shenton. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will also bring her show For the Girls, which ran on Broadway in November 2019, to Provincetown for a one-night-only performance August 9 with music director Mary Mitchell Campbell.

For a full schedule and tickets, visit ProvincetownArtHouse.com .



Check Out Photos of Kristin Chenoweth in For The Girls on Broadway Check Out Photos of Kristin Chenoweth in For The Girls on Broadway 5 PHOTOS

