Stephanie McKeon to Join Samantha Barks in West End Frozen

The Disney musical is due to begin performances in October.

West End alum Stephanie McKeon has joined the London cast of Frozen as Anna, uniting on stage with Samantha Barks. The Disney production begins at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane with previews starting October 30 ahead of a November 11 opening.

McKeon has appeared in the London production of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical and Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris in Dublin. Barks (Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical) was announced to play Elsa in December.

Based on the 2013 animated Disney film, the musical features a score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The musical opened on Broadway in March 2018, earning Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. Caissie Levy and Patti Murin originated the roles of Elsa and Anna, respectively, with Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz stepping into the roles shortly before the coronavirus shutdown in March.

The musical embarked on its first North American tour in December, with new productions in the works to open in Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.

The production is directed by Michael Grandage, with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.