Stephen C. Byrd, Mara Isaacs, Brian Moreland, More Set for Theatre Producers of Color's 10-Week 'Producing 101' Program

Theatre Producers of Color, committed to supporting the next generation of BIPOC producers, will present the free, 10-week series “Producing 101” next year.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of commercial producing, including development paths, financing, and budgeting, with experienced BIPOC and white ally leaders as their guides. The course will meet for two hours every Monday starting January 25, 2021, continuing through March 29.

Guest speakers include a mix of Tony-nominated and Tony-winning producers: Stephen C. Byrd, Arvind Ethan David, Mara Isaacs, Alia Jones-Harvey, Brian Moreland, Greg Nobile, Joey Parnes, Ron Simons, and Barbara Whitman, as well as Woolly Mammoth Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and Lisa Davis, partner at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Tony-nominated producer Rashad V. Chambers (The Inheritance, Betrayal, Ain’t Too Proud) serves as the program mentor.

Founder Miranda Gohh says, “Oftentimes, the opportunities for learning how to become a commercial producer are inaccessible and out of reach. We’ve observed many barriers keeping BIPOC out of commercial producing, and TPOC strives to break these down and make producing more accessible for a variety of voices. By making all of our programs free, we are allowing any BIPOC regardless of background, level of education, training, or previous accomplishment to join us.”

Chambers adds, “Being a Broadway producer has been a dream come true. Representation matters and I am honored to work with TPOC to guide the next generation of producers. I wish this program existed when I was starting my career.”

TPOC was established in 2020 by a team that includes Tony-nominated producer Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf (Frankie and Johnny), Deven Kolluri, and Penny Pun, who also acknowledge Jennifer Friedland, Peggy Koenig, Judith Manocherian, and Greg Nobile. The group is incubated and supported by Broadway For All, an organization that provides young artists and stakeholders in entertainment with the programming, community, and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry.

For more information and to apply, click here. Applications are being accepted through December 13.