Stephen Schwartz and Godspell Stars Reunite on Stars in the House May 22

By Andrew Gans
May 22, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the hit musical Godspell May 22.

The John-Michael Tebelak–Stephen Schwartz musical debuted Off-Broadway May 17, 1971, at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Guests for the 8 PM ET stream include composer Schwartz plus original stars Peggy Gordon, Joanne Jonas, Gilmer McCormick, Steve Nathan, and Mark Planner, as well as George Salazar, part of the cast of the Broadway revival.

READ: Victor Garber, Eugene Levy, Uzo Aduba, Andrea Martin, More Share Godspell Memories to Celebrate Musical's 50th Anniversary

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Look Back at the Original Off-Broadway Production of Godspell

Look Back at the Original Off-Broadway Production of Godspell

13 PHOTOS
Stephen Nathan and David Haskell in <i>Godspell</i>
Stephen Nathan and David Haskell in Godspell Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
David Haskell, Stephen Nathan, and cast of <i>Godspell</i>
David Haskell, Stephen Nathan, and cast of Godspell Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sonia Manzano, Herb Simon, and cast of <i>Godspell</i>
Sonia Manzano, Herb Simon, and cast of Godspell Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>Godspell</i>
David Haskell, Stephen Nathan, and cast of Godspell Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>Godspell</i>
Stephen Nathan and cast of Godspell Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Joanne Jonas and Stephen Nathan in <i>Godspell</i>
Joanne Jonas and Stephen Nathan in Godspell Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Peggy Gordon, Sonia Manzano, Joanne Jonas, Gilmer McCormick, and Robin Lamont in <i>Godspell</i>
Peggy Gordon, Sonia Manzano, Joanne Jonas, Gilmer McCormick, and Robin Lamont in Godspell Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
David Haskell and Stephen Nathan in <i>Godspell</i>
David Haskell and Stephen Nathan in Godspell Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Stephen Nathan in <i>Godspell</i>
Stephen Nathan in Godspell Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gilmer McCormick, Herb Braha, and Robin Lamont in <i>Godspell</i>
Gilmer McCormick, Herb Braha, and Robin Lamont in Godspell Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
