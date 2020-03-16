Stephen Schwartz, Debbie Gravitte, More Will Be Part of Live Streamed Concert as Regional Theatres Respond to Social Distancing

ACT of Connecticut and The Ridgefield Playhouse are joining forces for the free event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

ACT of Connecticut and The Ridgefield Playhouse will live stream a concert March 20 at 8 PM via Facebook Live.

The show, performed live from ACT of CT without an audience, will feature Oscar-winning composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz (performing “Beautiful City”), Bryan Perri (Jagged Little Pill), Tony winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Matt Farnsworth (Cats), Laura Woyasz (Wicked), Juliet Lambert Pratt (Les Misérables), and Daniela Sikora.

ACT Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine will host the show along with Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel and ACT Executive Director Katie Diamond.

In a statement, Levine said, "The goal of this live stream performance is to keep Ridgefield audiences engaged during this time of physical separation and to give some relief to the town. People still need to be entertained and we want to assure everyone that, despite this temporary period of isolation, art and culture in Ridgefield will still thrive. We may just need to change the way that we enjoy live performances temporarily. We are hoping that this performance will be a bit of a launch pad for a town-wide 'streaming platform' for all arts and cultural organizations in our town."

Regional theatres and theatre artists across the country have taken similar approaches to connecting with audiences in a time when mass gatherings are not an option. Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley recently announced a live streamed concert series, Stars in the House, to kick off March 16 with guest Kelli O'Hara.

