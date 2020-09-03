Steppenwolf's Virtual Season to Include Works by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, James Ijames, Rajiv Joseph, Sam Shepard, More

Steppenwolf NOW will launch in November with Ijames' What is Left, Burns, directed by Whitney White.

Steppenwolf's lineup for its first virtual stage, Steppenwolf NOW, will feature both commissioned and established work by playwrights Rajiv Joseph, Vivian J.O. Barnes, Isaac Gómez, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, James Ijames, and Sam Shepard. Virtual memberships will be available later this month.

The upcoming season from the Chicago venue will feature performances by Randall Arney, Ian Barford, Carrie Coon, Audrey Francis, K. Todd Freeman, Jon Michael Hill, Sandra Marquez, William Petersen, Karen Rodriguez, and more. The previously scheduled December 2020 opening of the world premiere of Matt Charman's Good Night, and Good Luck will be moved to a future season due to the ongoing pandemic.

"While we are heartbroken to delay our first live production of the 2020–2021 season, our commitment to continue creative ways of storytelling has deepened. We are investing even more in our virtual work and six astonishing projects that will bring meaning and joy into the homes of our audiences, the people of our city, and our growing number of friends worldwide,” shares Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro. “More than ever, we seek to uplift our community through the shared experience of storytelling. The Steppenwolf NOW lineup is a true manifestation of who we are—a celebration of artists sharing courageous, challenging, and at times deeply personal stories. We share a collective belief that it’s critical to make space for creation and connection during this time of societal separation.”

The current Steppenwolf NOW lineup follows:

What is Left, Burns

By James Ijames

Directed by Whitney White

Featuring ensemble members K. Todd Freeman and Jon Michael Hill

Streaming in November

Two poets separated by age and distance engage in a video call rendezvous after 15 years.

Wally World

By Isaac Gómez

Co-directed by Isaac Gómez and Lili-Anne Brown

Featuring ensemble members Audrey Francis, Sandra Marquez, and Karen Rodriguez with Sydney Charles

Streaming in December

It's Christmas Eve, and a group of Wally World employees are about to lose it. On the one day of the year the mega-department superstore is supposed to close its doors, secrets come to life that may destroy more than their holiday cheer. Their manager Andy is doing everything in her power to keep her store in line and her employees in check.

Red Folder

Written and directed by ensemble member Rajiv Joseph

Featuring ensemble member Carrie Coon

Streaming in January 2021

The red folder belongs to a first grader. It is the source of all his woes. Years later, he seeks vengeance.

Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!

By Vivian J.O. Barnes

Streaming in February 2021

A royal wedding is looming. The Duchess and Soon-to-be-Duchess are meeting face to face for the first time to go over everything you ever needed to know to become a duchess.

Where We Stand

By Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Directed by Tamilla Woodard

Featuring Grays

Streaming in April 2021

When a man who has been shunned by his town makes a deal on behalf of it with a mysterious stranger, he must stand before his community to ask for forgiveness as they determine his fate.

Ages of the Moon

By Sam Shepard

Directed by ensemble member Ian Barford

Featuring ensemble members Randall Arney and William Petersen

Streaming June 2021

Byron and Ames are old friends, reunited by mutual desperation on a hot summer day. As day turns into night and the bourbon keeps flowing, they sit, reflect, and bicker about 50 years of love, friendship, and their rivalry.