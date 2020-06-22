Stewart/Whitley's Next Live Panel to Feature Douglas Lyons, L Morgan Lee, and More

Five actors from the BIPOC community will also have the opportunity to perform for a panel of industry leaders during the forum.

Casting office Stewart/Whitley continues its Connecting Creativity quarantine sessions on June 24 with a live panel called I Dream An Industry. Handing over the mic to Black leaders in the American theatre, the fourth live stream in the series will center honest conversations about the current state of the industry and its future.

Hosted by Kaisha S. Huguley, the discussion will feature Douglas Lyons, James Harkness, L Morgan Lee, Brittany-Laurelle, Corey Wright, and Brian Moreland.

The live stream will kick off at 1 PM ET via Zoom. All members of the theatrical community are welcomed and encouraged to attend to participate in this conversation, or just listen. Anyone can request to attend by sending an email to connectingcreativitySW@gmail.com.

In addition to the forum, five actors from the BIPOC community will have the opportunity to read TV/film sides, monologues, sing, dance and create, for immediate feedback from the panel of industry leaders.

To learn more and apply for one of five spots in the forum, you can send your headshot, reel and résumé, as well as which material you would want to share during the session, to connectingcreativitySW@gmail.com. The performance opportunity is for educational opportunities only, and is not considered an audition. The deadline for applications is June 22 at 2 PM ET.

Donations for participating in the forum are suggested, beginning at $5, with all proceeds going to The Next Wave Initiative, a developmental branch of The Directors Company committed to amplifying future Black voices in the American theatre.