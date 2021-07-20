Stomp Reopens Off-Broadway July 20

Off-Broadway News   Stomp Reopens Off-Broadway July 20
By Dan Meyer
Jul 20, 2021
The long-running favorite returns to the Orpheum Theatre.
Stomp at the NYSE Summer Series
Stomp at the NYSE Summer Series NYSE

The Off-Broadway favorite Stomp resumes performances July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, making it one of the first long-running shows in NYC to take the stage following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, all cast, crew, staff, and audiences entering the Orpheum Theatre must show proof of vaccination prior to entry with audiences also required to wear masks. Safety measures may change as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.

Stomp is a high-energy, percussive symphony, coupled with dance, played entirely on non-traditional instruments, such as garbage can lids, buckets, brooms, and sticks. The show has won an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, an OBIE Award, and a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience.

Prior to reopening, Stomp took their buckets and drum sticks even further downtown to perform at the New York Stock Exchange Summer Stage for two outdoor performances July 15. A U.S. tour will resume August 16 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York.

Check Out Photos of Stomp at the NYSE Summer Series

Check Out Photos of Stomp at the NYSE Summer Series

12 PHOTOS
