Stomp Reopens Off-Broadway July 20

The long-running favorite returns to the Orpheum Theatre.

The Off-Broadway favorite Stomp resumes performances July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, making it one of the first long-running shows in NYC to take the stage following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, all cast, crew, staff, and audiences entering the Orpheum Theatre must show proof of vaccination prior to entry with audiences also required to wear masks. Safety measures may change as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.

Stomp is a high-energy, percussive symphony, coupled with dance, played entirely on non-traditional instruments, such as garbage can lids, buckets, brooms, and sticks. The show has won an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, an OBIE Award, and a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience.

Prior to reopening, Stomp took their buckets and drum sticks even further downtown to perform at the New York Stock Exchange Summer Stage for two outdoor performances July 15. A U.S. tour will resume August 16 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York.

