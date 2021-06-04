Stomp Set to Drum Again in NYC With Proof of Vaccination Required for Audiences

The Off-Broadway favorite returns to the Orpheum Theatre.

The Off-Broadway favorite Stomp will resume performances July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, making it one of the first long-running shows in NYC to take the stage following the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the cast celebrating the news with their signature percussive sound in a video above.

Tickets will go on sale June 21. All cast, crew, staff, and audiences entering the Orpheum Theatre must show proof of vaccination prior to entry with audiences also required to wear masks. Safety measures may change as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.

In addition, a U.S. tour will resume August 16 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York.

Stomp is a high-energy, percussive symphony, coupled with dance, played entirely on non-traditional instruments, such as garbage can lids, buckets, brooms, and sticks. The show has won an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, an OBIE Award, and a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience.