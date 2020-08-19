Storm Lever, Alexandra Silber, Alysha Umphress, More Star in Barrington's The Hills Are Alive With Rodgers & Hammerstein Outdoor Concerts

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Storm Lever, Alexandra Silber, Alysha Umphress, More Star in Barrington's The Hills Are Alive With Rodgers & Hammerstein Outdoor Concerts
By Andrew Gans
Aug 19, 2020
 
Performances begin August 19 at the Massachusetts theatre company.
Chita_Rivera_Awards_2018_14_HR.jpg
Storm Lever Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein, concerts featuring songs from Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music, is presented August 19–29 at the Barrington Stage Company.

Helmed by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, the production employs social distancing protocols and is performed in an outdoors tent in Downtown Pittsfield at the Polish Community Club. The cast features Alan H. Green (School of Rock), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town).

READ: Despite Reducing Capacity, the Country's First Equity-Approved, COVID-Era Theatre Productions Move Forward

Shea Sullivan choreographs, with musical direction by Darren R. Cohen. The production, following Barrington's outdoor production of Harry Clarke, replaces the previously announced concert production of South Pacific.

Visit BarringtonStageCo.org.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.