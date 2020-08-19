Storm Lever, Alexandra Silber, Alysha Umphress, More Star in Barrington's The Hills Are Alive With Rodgers & Hammerstein Outdoor Concerts

Performances begin August 19 at the Massachusetts theatre company.

The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein, concerts featuring songs from Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music, is presented August 19–29 at the Barrington Stage Company.

Helmed by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, the production employs social distancing protocols and is performed in an outdoors tent in Downtown Pittsfield at the Polish Community Club. The cast features Alan H. Green (School of Rock), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town).

READ: Despite Reducing Capacity, the Country's First Equity-Approved, COVID-Era Theatre Productions Move Forward

Shea Sullivan choreographs, with musical direction by Darren R. Cohen. The production, following Barrington's outdoor production of Harry Clarke, replaces the previously announced concert production of South Pacific.

Visit BarringtonStageCo.org.