Storm Lever, Nicholas Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, More Set for Barrington's The Hills Are Alive With Rodgers & Hammerstein Outdoor Concerts

Jeffrey Hatcher's Three Viewings has also been added to the (Equity-approved, socially distanced) season at the Massachusetts theatre company.

The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein, concerts featuring songs from Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music, will be presented August 19–23 at the Barrington Stage Company.

Helmed by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, the production will employ social distancing protocols and will be performed in an outdoors tent in Downtown Pittsfield at the Polish Community Club. The cast will feature Alan H. Green (School of Rock), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town).

Shea Sullivan will choreograph with musical direction by Darren R. Cohen. The production replaces the previously announced concert production of South Pacific.

The Massachusetts theatre company has also added Jeffrey Hatcher's Three Viewings to its Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. Starring Debra Jo Rupp and directed by Boyd, performances are scheduled for September 9–20. These shows join BSC’s production of Harry Clarke, the first indoor production in the country to receive approval from Actors’ Equity following the shutdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mainstage will also host concert performances with Marilyn Maye (August 24), Ann Hampton Callaway with Billy Stritch at the piano (August 31 and September 1), and Leslie Kritzer (September 6).

A reading of Eleanor, a new solo play about the life of Eleanor Roosevelt by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain, will be presented September 5 with Tony winner Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie). Arthur Miller’s The Price, in a production directed by Boyd, will close the season October 1-18.

BSC will employ best safety practices, including reducing the 520-seat Mainstage to 163 seats, increasing the distance between rows and seats, and deep cleaning the theatre after every performance. Patrons will be required to wear masks until further notice.