Straight From the Paper Mill Playhouse Vault Celebrates Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, and More

The streaming series will feature performances by Christiane Noll, Judy McLane, Florence Lacey, Robert Cuccioli, and others.

New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse has launched a streaming series titled Straight from the Paper Mill Playhouse Vault, presented Thursdays at 7 PM ET on its Facebook page.

The series, which kicked off April 9 with a Stephen Schwartz retrospective on the set of Paper Mill's 1997 production of Children of Eden, features streams of the theatre's Humanities Symposiums from years past.

The current lineup follows:

April 16: The creators of Applause on the set in 1996, hosted by Mark Waldrop

Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Charles Strouse, and Lee Adams talk about their collaboration and their careers. Highlights from their shows are performed by Janet Aldrich, Belle Calloway, Darell Carey, Judy McLane, Bruce Moore, and Bill Ullman.

April 23: The making of Victor/Victoria on the set in November 2000, hosted by Robert Johanson and Mark S. Hoebee

Starring Hoebee, Judy McLane, Lee Roy Reams, Robert Cuccioli, Tara O’Brien, and Jody Ashworth.

April 30: A Stephen Sondheim retrospective on the set of Follies in spring 1998

Hosted by Peter Filichia and Robert Johanson, with music direction by Albert Evans and performances by JoAnn Cunningham, Peter Davenport, David Eggers, Michael Gruber, Laura Kenyon, Ingrid Ladendorf, Meredith Patterson, Kelli Rabke, and Jaimie Rocco.

May 7: An Andrew Lloyd Webber evening on the set of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in May 1999, hosted by Albert Evans and Robert Johanson.

Performers include Judy McLane, John Scherer, Dan Cooney, and Thom Christopher Warren.

May 14: The Broadway season of 1924-1925 (when Nanette originally debuted) on the set of No, No, Nanette in spring 1997

Hosted by Mark Waldrop and Peter Filichia, with music direction by Albert Evans and performances by Kathi Gillmore, Pedro Porro, Jessica Wright, and Bernie Yvon.

May 21: Jerry Herman on stage during Mame in fall 1999

Hosted by Robert Johanson and starring Lee Roy Reams, Florence Lacey, and Herman at the piano.

May 28: The Gershwin Brothers (1997)

Hosted by Jaimie Rocco, with music direction by Albert Evans with performances by pianist Gerald Steichen and singers Susie Speidel, Charlene Ayers, Cheryl McCallum, and Kathryn Quinlan.

June 4:

A Sigmund Romberg retrospective during The Student Prince in May 2000

Hosted by Robert Johanson, with music direction by Albert Evans and performances by Christiane Noll, Brandon Jovanovitch, Glory Crampton, Scott Tucker, Stephanie Fredericks, and singers from The Student Prince.

June 11

The Bronte Family and Wuthering Heights on the set of Wuthering Heights

Hosted by Robert Johanson with a lecture by Professor Elliot Engel, a tour of the set by designer Michael Anania, and readings from the literary works by Libby Christophersen, Mark H. Dold, David Ledingham, Jodie Lynne McLintock, Ruth Moore, and Elizabeth Roby.

