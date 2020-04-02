Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp, and More to Join April 3 Broadway Jackbox

Will Roland will also return to join fellow Dear Evan Hansen alums Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp, and Jagged Little Pill's Antonio Cipriano will be among the guests joining Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello in the April 3 Broadway Jackbox series. The upcoming event will also feature returning guest Will Roland and Michael Park—both of whom, along with Feldman and Boniello, are Dear Evan Hansen alums.

Following a successful March 13 launch, the now twice-weekly Broadway Jackbox features Broadway personalities playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising much-needed funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the April 3 event will be at 6 PM ET on Twitch. Money is raised through donations from viewers.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's twice-daily live streamed concert: Stars in the House. Watch here. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.

