Stream André Holland and Phylicia Rashad Doing Shakespeare, a Virtual Obie Awards, More This Week

Arts organizations and theatremakers continue to make the Internet their stage during the pandemic.

Mark your calendars, as André Holland and Phylicia Rashad are spouting the Bard throughout the week, Bernadette Peters is urging you to adopt a dog, and Alex Lacamoire's sharing Hamilton intel—all happening this week.

These are just some of the virtual offerings July 13–17. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, July 13



1 PM: The Broadway Q&A With Andrew Lippa

Submit your questions now for the chance to ask the Wild Party and Big Fish composer yourself during the YouTube live stream, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio.

8 PM: Richard II

André Holland (Jitney, Moonlight) takes on the title role in the Shakespeare history play, which will be broadcast over four nights at WNYC.org and local radio affiliates. Joining him in the cast for the Public Theater co-presentation are Tony winner Phylicia Rashad and Tony nominees Estelle Parsons and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Tuesday, July 14



7 PM: PBN Town Hall

Broadway Podcast Network’s virtual event will feature Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), and producer and BPN CEO Dori Berinstein. The event, which will raise funds for Gilana’s Fund, will also spotlight the newly launched podcast E-Ticket to Broadway, hosted by David Alpert.

8 PM: The 2020 Obie Awards

After some shuffling, the Off-Broadway celebration finally hits the stage (albeit online). Cole Escola hosts the 65th annual ceremony, which will feature performances by Michael R. Jackson, Shaina Taub, and alumni from various productions of Merrily We Roll Along. Before the proceedings eventually start, N’Kenge, Saycon Sengbloh, LaChanze, and Celia Rose Gooding will lead a digital sing-along with pianists from Marie’s Crisis.

Wednesday, July 15



1 PM: Q&A With Alex Lacamoire

Here’s your chance to ask the man behind the music any burning questions you might have about Hamilton, even after your ninth watch on Disney+. The Tony-winning orchestrator will go live on The Broadway Q&A series to talk about the musical juggernaut, In the Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, and more.

Thursday, July 16



4:30 PM: Stream Stealers with Gayle Rankin

Ahead of appearances on HBO’s Perry Mason and Season 4 of Glow on Netflix, the performer will discuss her time on stage (in such productions as the Broadway revival of Cabaret and The Public’s The Taming of the Shrew and Hamlet) and screen.

7:30 PM: Broadway Barks

The 22nd annual event, co-founded by Bernadette Peters with the late Mary Tyler Moore, heads online this year. Among those slated to make appearances (possibly with their furry friends) are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Josh Groban, Ariana DeBose, Sutton Foster, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, Alex Newell, and Adrienne Warren.

Friday, July 17



1 PM: Ithaca College and Syracuse University

Faculty from the theatre programs at both New York schools join Playbill and The Growing Studio’s new weekly series College Theatre Auditions to share insights into the application process, audition tips, and more.

More Streaming Options:



