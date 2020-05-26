Stream Björk Ballet and More From San Francisco Ballet in June

Upcoming streaming events from the company’s repertory will honor the 50th anniversary of San Francisco Pride.

The San Francisco Ballet’s weekly streams continue through June with featured highlights from the 2018 Unbound festival, including Arthur Pita’s rave-inspired Björk Ballet June 12.

The work is presented as part of a virtual edition of SF Ballet’s Nite Out series, in honor of the 50th anniversary of San Francisco Pride. Hosted by a company member, the celebration will include social distancing-friendly activities such as virtual artist chats, DIY cocktail recipes, and a DJ-curated playlist.

Other offerings include Snowblind, a one-act adaptation of Edith Wharton’s novella Ethan Frome. The June 5 stream will feature an interview with choreographer Cathy Marston.

The June lineup culminates in the complete program from the 2020 opening night gala Spellbound, originally held January 16 and streaming June 26. The bill of 12 works includes a world-premiere performance of Val Caniparoli’s Foreshadow, which takes the love triangle in Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina as a source of inspiration. Another highlight is the SF Ballet premiere of Danielle Rowe’s For Pixie, set to music by Nina Simone.

All events are available on SF Ballet @ Home, where they will remain for one week after premiering.