Stream James Graham’s This House, Starring Charles Edward, Beginning May 28

The free NT Live re-broadcast is available through June 4.

The NT Live re-broadcast of James Graham’s British political drama This House will stream for free May 28 at 2 PM ET. Watch the performance above or on the National Theatre’s YouTube; the video is available until June 4 at noon ET.

Directed by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall), This House is an insight into the workings of politics by Tony-nominated playwright Graham (Ink). The show debuted in 2012, receiving two sold-out runs at the National Theatre before transferring to the West End and embarking upon a U.K. tour in 2018. The NT Live presentation was filmed in 2012.

The ensemble cast includes Broadway alums Charles Edwards (The 39 Steps), Matthew Pidgeon (Wolf Hall), and Giles Taylor (Wolf Hall), along with Vincent Franklin, Lauren O’Neil, Julian Wadham, Ed Hughes, Gunnar Cauthery, Christopher Godwin, Andrew Havill, Helena Lymbery, Tony Turner, and Rupert Vansittart.

The creative team includes sound designer Ian Dickinson, choreographer Scott Ambler, composer Stephen Warbeck, lighting designer Paule Constable, and set and costume designer Rae Smith.

The National Theatre at Home series will also present Coriolanus with Tom Hiddleston on June 4.