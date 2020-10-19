Stream Kelli O'Hara in the Metropolitan Opera's Così fan tutte and The Merry Widow for Free This Week

The Nightly Met Streams series keeps things light with a lineup dedicated to comedic operas.

The Metropolitan Opera offers a light-hearted lineup in Week 32 of its Nightly Met Streams series, highlighting seven comedic titles October 19–25. Kelli O'Hara stars in two: first, as Valencienne in Lehár’s The Merry Widow (which marked her Met debut) October 20, followed by as Despina in Mozart's Così fan tutte (in a Coney Island-set staging) October 21. The slate of programming also includes Cecilia Bartoli's iconic star turn in La Cenerentola and the 2017 production of Der Rosenkavalier, which marked Renée Fleming's retirement from one of her signature roles: the Marschallin. READ: Kelli O'Hara on the Thrills and Challenges of Revisiting Opera After a 20-Year Career on Broadway The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below. October 19: Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Starring Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, Peter Mattei, John Del Carlo, and John Relyea, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast March 24, 2007. October 20: Lehár’s The Merry Widow

Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Alek Shrader, and Thomas Allen, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Originally broadcast January 17, 2015. October 21: Mozart’s Così fan tutte

Starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman, conducted by David Robertson. Originally broadcast March 31, 2018. October 22: Rossini’s La Cenerentola

Starring Cecilia Bartoli, Ramón Vargas, Simone Alaimo, and Alessandro Corbelli, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast October 27, 1997. October 23: Verdi’s Falstaff

Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Bruno Pola, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast October 10, 1992. October 24: Rossini’s Le Comte Ory

Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, Susanne Resmark, Juan Diego Flórez, Stéphane Degout, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast April 9, 2011. October 25: Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier

Starring Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Erin Morley, Matthew Polenzani, Marcus Brück, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Sebastian Weigle. Originally broadcast May 13, 2017.

