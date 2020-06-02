Stream of Chita: A Legendary Celebration Raises Over $100K for Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Efforts

In addition to Tony winner Chita Rivera, the 2013 concert also featured Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, plus a video tribute from John Kander.

The May 29 stream of Chita: A Legendary Celebration, an October 2013 concert starring Tony winner Chita Rivera to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, raised $100,036 for the organization and its COVID-19 emergency efforts.

Proceeds help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more to people across the country, including those within the entertainment industry, whose needs are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis.

The 2013 event, which took place at the August Wilson Theatre, originally raised $413,660, bringing Chita: A Legendary Celebration’s performance total to $513,696.

Chita: A Legendary Celebration featured performances from Rivera plus fellow Tony winners Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video tribute from composer John Kander. Interspersed among the performances were new interviews with Rivera from her home.

The original evening was directed by Graciela Daniele and written by Terrence McNally with music direction by Michael Croiter, sound design by Andrew Keister, and lighting design by Jeff Croiter. Richard Hester served as production supervisor, and Arturo E. Porazzi was production stage manager.

“My history with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS goes back to the beginning,” Rivera said in an earlier statement. “I’m overjoyed that this magical evening is being shared with even more people now, and feel so fortunate that this performance will yet again help people in need, especially during this most challenging moment in history.”

Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares, added, “Since our earliest days, Chita has been one of Broadway Cares’ biggest champions, a true and loyal friend. She has appeared in nearly all of our annual events, signed thousands of posters and Playbills, made audience appeals, worn Easter Bonnets, been immortalized as a holiday ornament, greeted fans at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, and, through it all, encouraged us because she cares for those who need help most. And that continues today, as she shares her heart and talent virtually with this special stream.”

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

For more information, visit BroadwayCares.org.

