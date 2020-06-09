Stream of James Ijames’ Kill Move Paradise Released to Raise Money for Black Lives Matter Philly

The Philadelphia-based Wilma Theater presented the work in 2018.

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia has released a full-length recording of their 2018 production of James Ijames’ Kill Move Paradise to support the ongoing Justice for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter movements.

The stream is available now on the theatre’s website through June 21 with any size donation. All proceeds from the streaming event will benefit Black Lives Matter Philly. Click here to access the recording.

“This play contains a lot of pain, a lot of sorrow, but I hope it also offers my own community a space of healing and hope,” said Ijames, who also serves as Wilma’s co-artistic director.

The production, helmed by Co-Artistic Director Blanka Zizka, stars Lindsay Smiling, Brandon J. Pierce, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, and Avery Hannon. The play tells the story of four Black men who find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife.

The creative team includes set designer Matt Saunders, lighting designer Thom Weaver, costume designer LeVonne Lindsay, sound designer Justin Ellington, movement consultant Silvana Cardell, dramaturg Walter Bilderback, production manager Clayton Tejada, resident stage manager Patreshettarlini Adams, and assistant stage manager Casey Berner.

In addition to the stream, the Wilma will share additional resources to support the movements, protests, and to educate audiences about anti-racism efforts.