Stream of James Ijames’ Kill Move Paradise Released to Raise Money for Black Lives Matter Philly

By Dan Meyer
Jun 09, 2020
 
The Philadelphia-based Wilma Theater presented the work in 2018.
Brandon Pierce, Avery Hannon, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, and Lindsay Smiling in <i>Kill Move Paradise</i>.
Brandon Pierce, Avery Hannon, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, and Lindsay Smiling in Kill Move Paradise. Johanna Austin

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia has released a full-length recording of their 2018 production of James Ijames’ Kill Move Paradise to support the ongoing Justice for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter movements.

The stream is available now on the theatre’s website through June 21 with any size donation. All proceeds from the streaming event will benefit Black Lives Matter Philly. Click here to access the recording.

“This play contains a lot of pain, a lot of sorrow, but I hope it also offers my own community a space of healing and hope,” said Ijames, who also serves as Wilma’s co-artistic director.

James Ijames
James Ijames Beowulf Sheehan

The production, helmed by Co-Artistic Director Blanka Zizka, stars Lindsay Smiling, Brandon J. Pierce, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, and Avery Hannon. The play tells the story of four Black men who find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife.

READ: James Ijames Named Recipient of 2018 Kesselring Prize

The creative team includes set designer Matt Saunders, lighting designer Thom Weaver, costume designer LeVonne Lindsay, sound designer Justin Ellington, movement consultant Silvana Cardell, dramaturg Walter Bilderback, production manager Clayton Tejada, resident stage manager Patreshettarlini Adams, and assistant stage manager Casey Berner.

In addition to the stream, the Wilma will share additional resources to support the movements, protests, and to educate audiences about anti-racism efforts.

Black Lives Matter
