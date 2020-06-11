Stream of The Nance, Starring Tony Winners Nathan Lane and Cady Huffman, Postponed

The new Broadway Fridays series featuring past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts now aims to launch with Act One.

The June 12 stream of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy The Nance, starring Tony winners Nathan Lane and Cady Huffman, has been postponed.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' new Broadway Fridays series, featuring free digital streams of past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts, had been scheduled to launch June 5 with Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. That concert production, featuring Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, was also postponed.

A previous statement from Lincoln Center reads, "As noted prior to Black Out Tuesday [June 2], we are focusing on how our organization will better support change moving forward, both internally and as leaders in our field." New streaming dates for Carousel and The Nance will be announced at a later time.

Lincoln Center now intends to launch the series with James Lapine's Act One, about the life of Moss Hart, June 19. The production stars Tony winners Tony Shalhoub, Andrea Martin, and Santino Fontana.

The archival broadcasts will be available Fridays on Lincoln Center’s online arts portal #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

In addition to Lane and Huffman, The Nance features Lewis J. Stadlen, Jenni Barber, Andrea Burns, and Jonny Orsini.

