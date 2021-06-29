Stream of The Wolves, Featuring Trans and Gender Non-Conforming Performers, Benefits ACLU of Kentucky June 29

Actors Theatre of Louisville and Charlie Hano produce the virtual version of Sarah DeLappe's Pulitzer finalist.

A cast of trans and gender non-conforming performers headline a benefit reading of The Wolves, presented by Actors Theatre of Louisville and casting director-producer Charlie Hano. The virtual event, directed by Regina Victor, streams June 29, with proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

The company features August Forman, Theo Germaine, Z Infante, Esco Jouléy, Quei Tann, J Riley Jr, Sushma Saha, Omer Abbas Salem, Sawyer Smith, and Sandra Caldwell. Evie Schuckman will read stage directions.

Sarah DeLappe's play, a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, depicts a series of vignettes centering on a girls indoor soccer team, from their intense warmups to the traumas of entering adulthood.

The presentation hits screens against the backdrop of continued efforts across the U.S. to exclude trans students from school sports and restrict their medical care, directly impacting trans youths' health and well-being. In Kentucky, a bill was recently pre-filed by Republican representative Ryan Dotson that would prevent trans women from competing in women's sports at public high schools and colleges.

Those who donate will also have access to a recording of the event, available June 30–July 2. The live event will feature ASL interpretaation, with captioning available on the recording. For more information, visit ActorsTheatre.org.