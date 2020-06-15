Stream Philip Glass’ Akhnaten and Satyagraha From the Metropolitan Opera This Week

The nightly Met Streams series continues with the two contemporary operas, Leontyne Price in La Forza del Destino, and more.

The upcoming weekly lineup in the Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series includes filmed presentations of two Philip Glass operas, neither of which are usually cataloged in the New York City company's Live in HD library.

The 2019 Met premiere of Glass' Akhnaten will stream June 20, with Satyagraha available the following day. Both are part of the composer's "Portrait Trilogy," which also includes Einstein at the Beach.

READ: The Winding Career Path of Akhnaten's Zachary James From Musical Theatre to Opera, Then Back Again, Then Back…Again

The June 15–21 roster also includes a 1984 staging of La Forza del Destino, starring with Leontyne Price, which will be available for 48 hours from June 18.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.

READ: Metropolitan Opera Cancels First Half of 2020–2021 Season, Revamps Spring Slate in Wake of Pandemic

Separately, the Free Student Streams program continues June 17 with Hansel and Gretel, in conjunction with the recent launch of the Met's Global Summer Camp.

June 15: Rossini’s Armida

Conducted by Riccardo Frizza; starring Renée Fleming, Lawrence Brownlee, John Osborn, Barry Banks, and Kobie van Rensburg. (Originally broadcast May 1, 2010.)

June 16: Rossini’s Semiramide

Conducted by Maurizio Benini; starring Angela Meade, Elizabeth DeShong, Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Ryan Speedo Green. (Originally broadcast March 10, 2018.)

June 17: Gluck’s Iphigénie en Tauride

Conducted by Patrick Summers; starring Susan Graham, Plácido Domingo, and Paul Groves. (Originally broadcast February 26, 2011.)

June 18 and 19: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino

Conducted by James Levine; starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti. (Originally broadcast March 24, 1984.)

June 20: Philip Glass’s Akhnaten

Conducted by Karen Kamensek; starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, Zachary James. (Originally broadcast November 23, 2019.)

June 21: Philip Glass’s Satyagraha

Conducted by Dante Anzolini; starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker. (Originally broadcast November 19, 2011.)