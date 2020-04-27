Stream Rubies and Concerto DSCH From New York City Ballet

The world-renowned company announces more digital programming, including classes with the pros.

New York City Ballet has announced its lineup for the third week of programming of its new digital season.

On May 4, NYCB presents a new episode on City Ballet the Podcast. Hosted by NYCB dancer Silas Farley, the episode “Hear the Ballet” focuses on George Balanchine’s Rubies with special guest NYCB principal dancer Patricia McBride.

If you enjoy the May 4 podcast, tune in to NYCB May 5 for the broadcast of Rubies, filmed September 19, 2019. The performance stars principals Megan Fairchild, Gonzalo Garcia, and Mira Nadon in the ballet by Balanchine, set to score by Igor Stravinsky. The NYCB Orchestra is conducted by Andrew Litton and features solo pianist Stephen Gosling.

Stream Rubies beginning May 5 at 8PM ET until May 8 at 8PM ET at NYCBallet.com, on the NYCB Facebook page, or the NYCB YouTube channel.

On May 8, watch principals Sara Mearns, Tyler Angle, Ashley Bouder, Gonzalo Garcia, and Joaquin De Luz perform Concerto DSCH with choreography by Alexei Ratmasnky to music by Dmitri Shostakovich. Filmed October 5, 2018, the presentation begins with an introduction by Ratmansky and is accompanied by the NYCB Orchestra, this time conducted by Andrews Sill with solo pianist Susan Walters.

Stream Concerto DSCH beginning May 8 at 8PM ET until May 11 at 8PM ET at NYCBallet.com, on the NYCB Facebook page, or the NYCB YouTube channel.

In addition to streaming archived performances, NYCB offers a schedule of interactive ballet classes. NYCB's Ballet Essentials offers a 45-minute workshop with NYCB dancers, including a warm-up for all ages and levels followed by a combination. The May 4 workshop features soloist Brittany Pollack and a combination to Balanchine’s Union Jack; class on May 7 will be led by principal Russell Janzen who will teach a section of Jerome Robbins’ Glass Pieces. Both take place at 6PM ET; register at BalletEssentials.NYCBallet.com.

NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan continues her Wednesdays With Wendy series, teaching open level ballet-inspired sessions via Instagram Live @nycballet.

And, finally, ballet sessions catered to young dancers ages 3–8 in Ballet Breaks. The 11AM ET workshops are a brief 20 minutes. On May 9 and 10 dancer Ralph Ippolito teaches movement inspired by Balanchine’s The Four Seasons. Register at NYCBallet.com/balletbreaks.

The NYCB Digital Season includes six weeks of programming. Stay tuned for additional announcements.