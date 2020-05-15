Stream The Encounter May 15 Beginning at 2 PM

The webcast of Simon McBurney's solo play and sonic theatrical experience, is available for free through May 22.

Find your best headphones and stream The Encounter beginning May 15. Seen on Broadway in 2016, Simon McBurney's solo play and sonic theatrical experience takes you on a journey, deep into Brazil's Javari Valley, with 1960s National Geographic photographer Loren McIntyre.

The free stream, which becomes available at 2 PM ET, is a collaboration between McBurney's company Complicité and Off-Broadway theatre St. Ann’s Warehouse. The webcast will be available through May 22 at 5 PM, via StAnnsWarehouse.org, and on Complicité's YouTube (click on this link). Playbill will post the link here at 2 PM.

Written, directed by, and starring McBurney, The Encounter is based on the true story of McIntyre who, in 1969, found himself lost in the remote Javari Valley. Also inspired by the book Amazon Beaming, by Petru Popescu, McBurney uses the various microphones on stage to not only re-create the sounds of the Amazon rain forest—complete with the buzzing of insects, bird calls, and the roaring of unknown beasts—but to embody McIntyre’s deep, captivating voice.

The Encounter features 3D sound design by Gareth Fry with Pete Malkin, and is performed to audiences listening through individual sets of headphones. The filmed production was recorded from London's Barbican.

A live discussion event and public Q&A featuring McBurney and guests, including filmmaker Takumã Kuikuro, who hails from the Xingu region of the Amazon, will take place on Zoom May 20 at 2:30 PM ET. Audiences can register for the event here.

