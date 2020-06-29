Stream The Nose, Starring Tony Winner Paulo Szot, and More From the Met

The Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series continues, kicking off its 16th week since the coronavirus-caused shutdown with a virtual presentation of La Fille du Régiment. Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena headline the bel canto showpiece, with Tony and Oscar nominee Kathleen Turner making a (non-singing) cameo as the Duchess of Krakenthorp.
Turner's not the only Broadway alum in the new lineup either. A 2013 performance of the Shostakovich satire The Nose will air online July 1, with Tony winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) as Kovalyov, a Russian aristocrat whose nose goes missing.
The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.
See below for the full June 29–July 5 lineup.
June 29: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment
Conducted by Enrique Mazzola; starring Pretty Yende, Stephanie Blythe, Kathleen Turner, Javier Camarena, and Maurizio Muraro. Originally broadcast March 2, 2019.
June 30: Wagner’s Die Walküre
Conducted by James Levine; starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll. From April 8, 1989.
July 1: Shostakovich’s The Nose
Conducted by Pavel Smelkov; starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot. Originally broadcast October 26, 2013.
July 2: Bizet’s Carmen
Conducted by Pablo Heras-Casado; starring Anita Hartig, Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Ildar Abdrazakov. Originally broadcast November 1, 2014.
July 3: Mozart’s Don Giovanni
Conducted by Fabio Luisi; starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecień, Luca Pisaroni, and Štefan Kocán. Originally broadcast October 29, 2011.
July 4: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale
Conducted by Nicola Rescigno; starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård, and Gabriel Bacquier. Originally broadcast January 11, 1979.
July 5: Rossini’s La Donna del Lago
Conducted by Michele Mariotti; starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus. Originally broadcast March 14, 2015.