Stream The Nose, Starring Tony Winner Paulo Szot, and More From the Met

The Metropolitan Opera's digital offerings continue with seven more performances.

The Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series continues, kicking off its 16th week since the coronavirus-caused shutdown with a virtual presentation of La Fille du Régiment. Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena headline the bel canto showpiece, with Tony and Oscar nominee Kathleen Turner making a (non-singing) cameo as the Duchess of Krakenthorp.

Turner's not the only Broadway alum in the new lineup either. A 2013 performance of the Shostakovich satire The Nose will air online July 1, with Tony winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) as Kovalyov, a Russian aristocrat whose nose goes missing.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.

See below for the full June 29–July 5 lineup.

June 29: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment

Conducted by Enrique Mazzola; starring Pretty Yende, Stephanie Blythe, Kathleen Turner, Javier Camarena, and Maurizio Muraro. Originally broadcast March 2, 2019.

June 30: Wagner’s Die Walküre

Conducted by James Levine; starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll. From April 8, 1989.

July 1: Shostakovich’s The Nose

Conducted by Pavel Smelkov; starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot. Originally broadcast October 26, 2013.

July 2: Bizet’s Carmen

Conducted by Pablo Heras-Casado; starring Anita Hartig, Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Ildar Abdrazakov. Originally broadcast November 1, 2014.

July 3: Mozart’s Don Giovanni

Conducted by Fabio Luisi; starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecień, Luca Pisaroni, and Štefan Kocán. Originally broadcast October 29, 2011.

July 4: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale

Conducted by Nicola Rescigno; starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård, and Gabriel Bacquier. Originally broadcast January 11, 1979.