Stream the Star-Studded Covenant House Benefit With Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, and More

The free, one-night-only concert is live streamed on Broadway on Demand May 18 at 8 PM ET.

Stars of the stage and screen gather online May 18 in A Night of Covenant House Stars, a benefit concert to raise funds for Covenant House. Hosted by longtime supporter of the charity, six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, the virtual event features appearances and performances from Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephen Colbert, Stephanie J. Block, and Tony Shalhoub.

A Night of Covenant House Stars is co-hosted by 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson (both he and McDonald are members of the Covenant House Board of Directors). Available free of charge via Broadway on Demand, the live stream kicks off at 8 PM ET.

READ: What I Learned From Sleeping on the Street With Stephanie J. Block, Adrienne Warren, and the Broadway Community

Event proceeds from the evening benefit Covenant House’s work across 31 cities in six countries. The international charity provides housing, food, and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness and to keep them safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

Other stars set to appear are the cast of Broadway's SIX, Rachel Brosnahan, Martin Short, Charlie Day, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O’Porter, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafane, Frank Wildhorn, and the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir. Covenant House youth is also set to perform.

A Night of Covenant House Stars is produced by Broadway director and choreographer Jeff Calhoun, who is also a Covenant House board member, with musical supervision by Jason Howland. In addition to Broadway on Demand, the special concert can be streamed on iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Stars in the House.

