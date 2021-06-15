Streamed Reading of The Wolves, Featuring Trans Performers, Will Benefit ACLU of Kentucky

Actors Theatre of Louisville and Charlie Hano produce the virtual version of Sarah DeLappe's Pulitzer finalist.

A cast of trans performers will headline a benefit reading of The Wolves, presented by Actors Theatre of Louisville and casting director-producer Charlie Hano. The virtual event will stream June 29, with proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

Sarah DeLappe's play, a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, depicts a series of vignettes centering on a girls indoor soccer team, from their intense warmups to the traumas of entering adulthood.

The presentation hits screens against the backdrop of continued efforts across the U.S. to exclude trans students from school sports and restrict their medical care, directly impacting trans youths' health and well-being. In Kentucky, a bill was recently pre-filed by Republican representative Ryan Dotson that would prevent trans women from competing in women's sports at public high schools and colleges.

Casting and additional information will be announced later. For more information, visit ActorsTheatre.org.