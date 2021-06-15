Streamed Reading of The Wolves, Featuring Trans Performers, Will Benefit ACLU of Kentucky

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Streamed Reading of The Wolves, Featuring Trans Performers, Will Benefit ACLU of Kentucky
By Ryan McPhee
Jun 15, 2021
 
Actors Theatre of Louisville and Charlie Hano produce the virtual version of Sarah DeLappe's Pulitzer finalist.
The Wolves_Key Art_Actors Theatre of Louisville_HR

A cast of trans performers will headline a benefit reading of The Wolves, presented by Actors Theatre of Louisville and casting director-producer Charlie Hano. The virtual event will stream June 29, with proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

Sarah DeLappe's play, a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, depicts a series of vignettes centering on a girls indoor soccer team, from their intense warmups to the traumas of entering adulthood.

The presentation hits screens against the backdrop of continued efforts across the U.S. to exclude trans students from school sports and restrict their medical care, directly impacting trans youths' health and well-being. In Kentucky, a bill was recently pre-filed by Republican representative Ryan Dotson that would prevent trans women from competing in women's sports at public high schools and colleges.

Casting and additional information will be announced later. For more information, visit ActorsTheatre.org.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.